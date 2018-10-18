2019 Edge ST heads fleet of custom Ford SUVs bound for SEMA

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for 2019 Blood Type Racing Ford Edge ST debuting at 2018 SEMA show

The stars of SEMA tend to be the muscle cars and pickup trucks, but as SUVs, particularly crossover SUVs, continue to grow in popularity it's not surprising that Ford has partnered with a number of tuning firms to develop some wild crossovers for this year's show. The Blue Oval on Thursday gave us a taste of five headed to Las Vegas.

The highlight is the new Ford Edge ST built by the folks at Blood Type Racing. The Edge ST is the first SUV from the Ford Performance division, so naturally Blood Type Racing focused on the performance aspect of the SUV. This included boosting output of the small SUV's 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, slamming the suspension, and adding 22-inch AMP wheels wrapped with Toyo tires.

Teaser for 2019 MAD Industries Ford Explorer debuting at 2018 SEMA show

For its Explorer, which is about to be redesigned soon, Ford turned to MAD Industries to build a custom version for SEMA. The Californian tuner added a Land Rover-esque two-tone paint finish, along with a cold-air intake, more aggressive handling tuning and more braking power. Attached at each hub is a 24-inch wheel from Niche Road Wheels, and once again Toyo is the choice of tire supplier.

Teaser for 2019 Tucci Designs Ford Ecosport debuting at 2018 SEMA show

Ford's baby Ecosport has also received a SEMA makeover, in this case courtesy of Tucci Designs. The team started with custom fender flares and beefy Maxxis Bravo AT tires, then followed with off-road accessories including an integrated winch, custom tubular bumpers, roof-mounted LEDs, and a bike rack.

Teaser for 2019 LGE*CTS Ford Expedition Classic debuting at 2018 SEMA show

Sure to be a favorite at the show will be the Expedition built by LGE*CTS Motorsports. With vintage design cues, rich materials and high-tech rugged hardware, the tuner's Expedition is an instant classic. Finishing touches include a custom-painted Yakima OffGrid roof rack and a handful of official Ford accessories.

Teaser for 2019 Hulst Customs Destination Ford Expedition debuting at 2018 SEMA show

The fifth and final SUV Ford has previewed is another Expedition, this one customized by Hulst Customs. It's described as a luxurious cruiser designed to get you and your crew to your destination in comfort, class and style. A custom hood and grille, plus a Borla cat-back exhaust and color-matched 26-inch Lexani wheels are all featured.

The 2018 SEMA show starts October 30 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and you'll find our complete coverage over at our dedicated hub.