Ford teases 5 custom Mustangs racing into SEMA

Teaser sketch for 2019 CGS Motorsports Ford Mustang GT debuting at 2018 SEMA show

This year's SEMA show is nearly upon us and Ford has previewed an assortment of modified Mustangs that are set to star. They've been prepared by some of most famous names in the aftermarket business, showcasing why the Mustang is one of the most popular vehicles to customize.

First up is the Mustang of CGS Motorsports, a company that always brings a clean look, and this year looks to be no exception. The shop has taken a Mustang GT as the starting point and added all the best bits from Roush, including a supercharger. The custom ride also benefits from a Custom TS Designs wide-body kit and massive Savini 22-inch wheels.

Teaser sketch for 2019 Bojix Design Ford Mustang debuting at 2018 SEMA show

The Mustang from Bojix Design, also a GT, goes the opposite route of the CGS Motorsports car with a bright paint scheme and flashy 20-inch wheels from Savini. There's performance, too, thanks to a ProCharger Stage 2 supercharger, Borla exhaust, and Air Design body kit.

Teaser sketch for 2019 TJIN Edition Ford Mustang EcoBoost debuting at 2018 SEMA show

Another bright design is the car from TJIN Edition, which is based on the Mustang EcoBoost. The tuner has added body parts from RTR along with rivet-style custom pieces, and has given the car a purple coat. To boost performance, TJIN Edition swapped the standard turbo for a high-performance BorgWarner design and added a full race-spec exhaust from the manifold down.

Teaser sketch for 2019 Galpin Auto Sports Ford Mustang GT debuting at 2018 SEMA show

Galpin Auto Sports has gone down a familiar route, choosing an aggressive yet sleek road racing inspired wide body design for the Mustang GT, with additional downforce measures incorporated into the front splitter, side rockers, and rear diffuser. The team included some of the top powertrain and suspension mods, too, including a Roush supercharger and Ford Performance suspension package.

Teaser sketch for 2019 CJ Pony Parts Ford Mustang GT debuting at 2018 SEMA show

The final mustang Ford has detailed is a Mustang GT from CJ Pony Parts. This one also sports a Roush supercharger which helps to generate a confirmed 700 horsepower. The car also features a livery honoring the Stars and Stripes, as well as a set of 20-inch HRE wheels and an aggressive body kit. To complete the look, the team at CJ Pony Parts installed a set of Ford Performance lowering springs.

The Mustang has tended to be the most popular vehicle among the businesses promoting aftermarket products at SEMA and we suspect this year will be no different. The action unfolds October 30 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and you'll find our complete coverage over at our dedicated hub.