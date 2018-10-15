Watch a 1,000-hp Jeep obliterate a Ford GT in a drag race

Follow Jeff Add to circle



The Ford GT is very quick. The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is also very quick. There's no way that it's as quick as the GT though, right? Well, after a visit to Hennessey Performance it's actually quicker.

At least that's the case over the quarter-mile drag strip. Hennessey CEO and founder John Hennessey has a Ford GT to call his own and he allowed the stock supercar to face off against a modified Trackhawk.

The standard Hellcat-ified 707 horsepower-having Jeep will dash from 0-60 mph in around 3.5 seconds, which is extremely quick for such a large vehicle. With the Ford, you're look at a similar blast occurring in just three seconds flat.

2018 Hennessey HPE1000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Now that this Trackhawk produces 1,000 hp, it's clearly suited to face off against the 647-hp GT. In the quarter mile, a GT can finish the trip in a few ticks under 11 seconds. Here it's the HPE1000 Trackhawk that crosses the line first, which means it's well into the ten-second range now. To be fair to the GT, it's clearly gaining ground as both cars near the finish line.

Still, it's amazing to see a Jeep outrun a real-deal supercar like the Ford GT. No one out there is cross shopping these vehicles, but maybe a Ford GT owner will give a Grand Cherokee a second look next time they're stopped next to one at a light. If one notices the "Supercharged" badge on the lower portion of the door, be warned that this is indeed a Trackhawk and already has more horsepower on tap than the GT.

Glance up and try to spot the HPE1000 badge next. If the Jeep is wearing that bit of appropriate braggadocio jewelry then simply slink away. This is a battle that isn't winnable. All-wheel-drive launches with 1,000 hp on tap equal victory for the Trackhawk HPE1000, as you'll see above.