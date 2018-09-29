Chevy shows off 2019 Silverado concepts heading to SEMA





Chevrolet has shown off a group of four 2019 Silverado 1500 concepts it plans on bringing to the 2018 SEMA show next month.

Each of them houses a plethora of Chevrolet Performance accessories, which makes each truck more of a mannequin than a "concept."

2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept

The first truck, the 2019 Silverado High Country, actually made its debut at the Texas State Fair this week. The truck is based on a typical Silverado High Country model but wears unique bronze exterior accents, including the grille and 22-inch wheels. Aside from the bronze accents, everything seen on the truck comes from the Chevrolet Performance accessories and parts catalogs.

On the performance side of things, it features a two-inch suspension lift, six-piston Brembo front brakes, upgraded cat-back exhaust, and a cold-air intake. The High Country is also powered by the range-topping 6.2-lite V-8 engine and accessories include an illuminated Chevrolet bowtie badge and a rear-seat infotainment unit.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado LTZ concept

The Chevy Silverado LTZ concept focuses on towing with an available "Trailering Camera Package." The package includes a removable accessory camera that mounts to a trailer. The driver towing the truck can gain a new perspective by viewing the camera feed via the center display.

In addition to the package, the Silverado LTZ wears optional 22-inch multi-spoke aluminum wheels and features a cold-air intake and cat-back exhaust for the 5.3-liter V-8 engine.

2019 Chevy Silverado RST Off-Road concept

Next, we arrive at two Rally Sport Truck concepts: the Silverado RST Off-Road and the Silverado RST Street. The former boasts monochromatic styling with a Cajun Red exterior color and a new off-road package Chevy will offer through dealers.

The new package includes a sport bar, off-road assist steps and a soft, roll-up tonneau cover. A factory two-inch lift has been applied as well. Finally, a 40-inch LED Baja Design light bar lights the trail ahead for drivers.

2019 Chevy Silverado RST Street concept

The Silverado RST Street moves in the opposite direction. Instead, it features a lowered suspension and conceptual body-side graphics. Carbon-fiber lookalike parts also fill the exterior, such as the grille bar, mirror caps, door handles and interior trim. Again, Chevy has thrown in a cat-back exhaust by Borla, which features carbon-fiber finish. Finally, a 200-watt Kicker subwoofer is onboard.

The 2019 Silverado concepts will be on display at the 2018 SEMA show, which opens October 30 and runs through November 2.