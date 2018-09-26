2019 BMW 3-Series, 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country, Lamborghini Aventador SVJ: Car News Headlines

Sep 26, 2018
2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country

2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country

BMW will take the wraps off its redesigned 3-Series in less than a week but the latest teasers already give away much of the design. The seventh-generation model will debut at the Paris auto show and should be on sale by the end of the year.

Arriving next year will be a redesigned Volvo V60 Cross Country. The vehicle matches the handsome lines of the regular V60 wagon but adds almost 3.0 inches of ground clearance.

Lamborghini's Aventador has evolved significantly since it arrived on the market at the start of the decade. We've just driven the newest SVJ variant, which is the fastest car in production right now.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

New BMW 3-Series confirmed for 2018 Paris auto show

2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country is proof SUVs aren't always necessary

2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ first drive review: The life you save

2019 Chevrolet Blazer back from the dead, will cost $29,995 to start

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe first drive review: The new king of sporty German four-doors

Here's the battery pack behind VW's global electric car push

2019 McLaren 600LT first drive review: Senna alternative

Feds unveil plan to reduce pedestrian deaths in US

2021 BMW 4-Series Convertible spy shots

Renault plans Europe's largest battery storage network

