AMG One hypercar, 2019 Nissan Note e-Power Nismo S, 2020 BMW X6 M: Today's Car News

Mercedes-AMG Project One

Mercedes-AMG recently hosted a special event where future owners of its Project One hypercar could spec their cars. It was at this event where AMG also revealed the final name of the car (Project One is only a code name), and according to some of the people in attendance the name is simply the AMG One.

Nissan's Nismo has become the first in-house tuner to dial up the power on an electric car, in this case the Note e-Power. However, the Note e-Power isn't your typical electric car as it relies on a gasoline engine to charge its battery rather than a plug.

A prototype for the third-generation BMW X6 M has been spotted. Count on the mechanicals to consist of a twin-turbocharged V-8 sitting up front and powering all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

