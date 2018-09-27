GAC global expansion to continue with GS5 debut at 2018 Paris auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



GAC Motor is on track to be the first major Chinese automaker to launch in the United States.

The state-owned automaker said in 2017 it plans to start selling cars in the U.S. in 2019, with the mid-size GS8 SUV (shown below) confirmed as one of the first models, though the current trade war between the U.S. and China could have changed those plans.

While GAC's plans for the U.S. may be off to a rocky start, the company is pressing full steam ahead with a launch in Europe. It announced Wednesday it will unveil a small crossover SUV called the GS5 at next week's 2018 Paris auto show. A sedan called the A10 is also thought to be set for the French show.

GAC hasn't said much about the GS5 but some photos and details have surfaced on Car.ru. According to the Russian website, the GS5 will initially offer a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering outputs of 152 and 169 horsepower. Buyers will also be able to choose from either a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic.

2017 Trumpchi GS8

GAC will also use the Paris auto show to present the Everge concept that we saw earlier this year in Detroit. The Enverge is a compact electric SUV with a 71-kilowatt-hour battery good for about 370 miles on a single charge.

More details on GAC's European plans will be announced in Paris but we know the automaker has already started a recruitment drive for staff in vehicle engineering, process and technology, management and marketing sectors.

Here in the U.S., GAC is signing up dealers and has already established an R&D center located in Silicon Valley. The automaker, which was founded 10 years ago and in 2017 sold 500,000 vehicles across 15 countries, has been adding local staff since early 2017.

The Paris auto show starts October 2. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.