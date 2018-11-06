2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, 2020 Porsche 911, 2019 Arc Vector: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 Porsche 911 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mercedes-Benz's E-Class is about to go under the knife for a mid-cycle facelift. The first prototype for the facelifted model has been spotted, revealing some substantial changes are in store for the luxury mid-sizer.

The 992-generation Porsche 911, the eighth iteration of the iconic German sports car, is currently out testing with almost zero camouflage gear, meaning the debut can't be far. Naturally the look is evolutionary, but it's still interesting to spot all the small details that separate the new car from its predecessor.

A company by the name of Arc has just unveiled an electric motorcycle called the Vector. Not only is the bike incredibly quick, it also has an innovative infotainment system that features a helmet with head-up display working in conjunction with a jacket with haptic feedback.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon spy shots

2020 Porsche 911 spy shots and video

Jaguar Land Rover invests in electric motorcycle startup Arc

Volvo introduces unlimited-mileage warranty for certified used cars

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus first to sign on for WEC's new hypercar class

Elaborate engine: Variable-compression Infiniti yields small efficiency gains

The sleeper of sleepers: Icon builds 1949 Mercury Coupe powered by Tesla tech

2019 Toyota Camry, Highlander gain blacked-out Nightshade special editions

Lincoln Aviator's warning chimes were recorded by Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Study draws link between climate and weather—via jet stream