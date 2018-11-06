BMW offering M Performance parts on its motorcycles for first time





BMW S 1000 RR with M Package

For decades, BMW's M division has stuck to vehicles with four wheels. Now that changes. On Tuesday, BMW Motorrad announced it will offer M options and M performance parts for the 2019 S 1000 RR motorcycle.

BMW M parts for the S 1000 RR will be available via the accessories catalog, but a new M package kicks things up a notch from the factory. Each S 1000 RR so equipped will receive a motorsport paint finish, carbon-fiber wheels, a lightweight battery, a chassis kit with a ride-height adjustment, a sport seat, and a Pro Mode. Traction control, a wheelie mode, the throttle curve, and engine braking can all be manipulated with Pro Mode. Riders can also set up three custom profiles for track days.

The S 1000 RR debuted in 2009 and 2019 marks a major refresh for the bike. The motorcycle now has 207 horsepower (an increase of 8 hp) and the M package reduces the bike's weight by 22 pounds to just 426 pounds total. Other improvements include an optional adaptive suspension to keep things comfortable when cruising. Cruise control and hill-start control are even offered. The new S 1000 RR also gets a sleeker design and more sinister looking headlights.



BMW said cooperation between auto and motorcycle racing has intensified at BMW's Motorsport division, which means we'll likely see more motorcycle M goodies in the future. BMW didn't share how much the new motorcycle will cost or when it will be available or how much the M package will add, but the current bike starts at $15,995. The optional M package will likely add a couple thousand dollars to the final price.