This Week's Top Photos: The 2018 SEMA auto show edition

1968 Dodge Charger fitted with Hellephant 7.0-liter supercharged V-8 crate engine

This 1968 Dodge Charger from Mopar was easily the star of the past week's 2018 SEMA show in Las Vegas, not only because of its wicked look but also the engine lurking under the hood. Said engine is the new Hellephant 7.0-liter supercharged V-8 from Mopar's crate engine portfolio. Straight out of the box the beast is delivering a hypercar-like 1,000 horsepower and 950 pound-feet of torque.

1970 Speedkore Dodge Charger Evolution

There was more than one classic Charger on display at the SEMA show drawing the crowds. Another was this stunner from SpeedKore Performance Group. Its body is entirely composed of carbon fiber and under the hood sits a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 lifted out of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. Speaking of the Demon, SpeedKore wrapped one of the drag specials in a carbon fiber body, too.

Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport 23

JDM fans were treated with a Nissan 370Z whose engine was swapped with Nissan's new 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 currently found in the Infiniti lineup. Don't get your hopes up, though. It won't be built...at least by Nissan.

2019 Ford GT Carbon Series

Not every car on display at the SEMA show was modified. One of the star stock cars was the 2019 Ford GT Carbon Series. The car is just like the GT's previous Competition Series but adds back some niceties such as a radio and air conditioning.

Chevrolet eCOPO Camaro concept

Chevrolet used the SEMA show to preview a potential future for drag racing with the reveal of the eCOPO Camaro concept. The drag racing concept features a 700-hp electric powertrain as well as General Motors' first application of a new 800-volt electrical system. The Bowtie brand also rolled out the 2019 COPO Camaro drag racer at the show.

1973 Chevrolet Chevelle Laguna fitted with LT5 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 crate engine

Chevrolet also introduced some new crate engines, and one of them was the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 found in the latest Corvette ZR1. Code-named the LT5, this beast of an engine delivers 755 horsepower to start and was showcased in a 1973 Chevelle Laguna.

2018 Abt Audi RS 5-R

One of the German tuners that showed up in Las Vegas this year at the SEMA show was Abt Sportsline. The company had a pair of Audis on display, one of them a tuned RS 5 developing 510 hp and 502 lb-ft with some relatively mild mods.

1971 Ringbrothers Chevrolet K5 Blazer

Of course there were also SUVs and pickups galore. One of the highlights was this 1971 Chevrolet K5 Blazer that Ringbrothers brought. It's the first SUV from the Spring Green, Wisconsin shop, which tends to specialize in classic muscle, so naturally the company didn't cut any corners with the build.

There was much, much more at the SEMA show. As always, you’ll find our complete coverage over at our dedicated hub.