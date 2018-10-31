Ringbrothers reveals custom Chevy K5 Blazer at 2018 SEMA show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ringbrothers has a penchant for building memorable vehicles. The company's 1972 AMC Javelin AMX unveiled last year still gets the heart buzzing, and so does a handful of other creations born out of its Spring Green, Wisconsin shop.

With this backdrop, we're excited to bring you the first look at a 1971 Chevrolet K5 Blazer that Ringbrothers unveiled Tuesday at the 2018 SEMA show. It's the first SUV from the company, which tends to specialize in classic muscle, so naturally Ringbrothers didn't cut any corners with the build.

Dubbed the Seaker, Ringbrothers' K5 Blazer features a rugged look thanks to a 1.0-inch lift kit, 17-inch wheels, chunky off-road tires, and thick sport bars. Interestingly, the vehicle features mostly stock suspension, with only the sway bars and shocks updated.

The interior retains a classic look thanks to fine brown leather and a custom dash with retro gauges from Dakota Digital. There's also an audio system from Kicker, and you'll notice that the vehicle's canopy has been removed.

1971 Ringbrothers Chevrolet K5 Blazer

Under the hood sits a 6.2-liter V-8, specifically General Motors' popular LS3 unit. Paired with a four-speed automatic, the engine benefits from a Holly Dominator management system and Flowmaster exhaust and generates about 430 horsepower.

Original versions of the K5 Blazer's arch rival, the Ford Bronco, have become popular in the restomod scene in recent years, so perhaps Ringbrothers is about to ignite a similar trend with the Chevy. We can definitely see the trend taking off now that Chevy is about to launch a modern Blazer. The new one is hardly like the original, though, as it is very much a road-focused crossover. It starts sales in January priced from $29,995.

