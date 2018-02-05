Ringbrothers' 1972 AMC Javelin AMX visits Jay Leno's Garage

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



It was one of the most talked about cars at last year's SEMA show, but not everyone was a fan.

We're talking about the 1972 AMC Javelin AMX built by Ringbrothers of Spring Green, Wisconsin, and it recently paid a visit to Jay Leno's Garage.

Although there’s no denying the high level of craftsmanship and attention to detail that’s gone into the build, plus the available 1,100 horsepwer from an uprated Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, the styling of the donor Javelin isn’t to everyone’s taste. That was the case when the car made its debut in 1972, and it seems some people still don’t dig the characteristic long nose and sculpted fender bulges.

It’s an issue Jim and Mike Ring, the founders of Ringbrothers, are well aware of. But that didn’t stop them from suggesting the car to antifreeze expert Prestone, which commissioned the build to mark its 90th anniversary.

1972 AMC Javelin AMX by Ringbrothers, 2017 SEMA show Enlarge Photo

Instead, as they explain to Jay Leno during a recent visit to the funny man's famous garage, Jim and Mike explain the changes they made to the Javelin to make it a little easier on the eyes. The most significant was moving the front axle forward by 6.0 inches. This totally changes the front proportions of the car and gives it a much tougher stance.

Incredibly, the build was completed in 12 months, which is relatively quick given the scope of the project. Most of the items on the car are one-off pieces developed in-house. In order to achieve the quick turnaround, Ringbrothers used 3D scanning and 3D printing for the first time, helping them to speed up the development of all the plugs and molds.

When it's finally time to take it on the road, Leno gets a warning that the car likes to get the tires loose—despite it wearing 315-size rubber at the front and 345s at the rear. That's what 1,100 horses will do. The Ringbrothers even claim the engine was spitting out closer to 1,400 hp but was dialed down for reliability.

Leno's laugh at the end says it all: Ringbrothers has pulled off an absolutely astonishing build.