2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon spy shots

Mercedes-Benz's E-Class is approaching the midway point in its life cycle and a prototype for an updated version has just been spotted.

The prototype is for the E-Class Wagon but similar updates should be bound for the sedan as well.

The current E-Class was introduced for the 2017 model year. In Mercedes tradition, we should see the updated version introduced for 2021.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The face of the E-Class will be given a substantial makeover with this update, with the headlights taking on a design similar to the units found on the latest GLE SUV. This should provide further differentiation between the E-Class and smaller C-Class, which the current E-Class closely resembles.

There also appears to be a new grille hidden beneath some of the camouflage gear. The taillights also appear to feature a new graphic, and you can count on Mercedes designers changing the front and rear fascias too.

It isn't clear what the designers have in store for the cabin but it's possible we see Mercedes' latest infotainment system added. The system features a large touchscreen that can be operated much like a smartphone or tablet. The infotainment system also includes natural speak voice activation.

2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupe

In the powertrain department, we could see the E450 trim swap from a V-6 to Mercedes' new inline-6 and mild-hybrid setup. A high-performance version of this powertrain already features in an E53 from Mercedes-AMG, which was added for 2019.

An E63 from AMG will continue to be the range-topper, with its powertrain to remain a twin-turbocharged V-8. Peak output could be lifted beyond the current model's 603 horsepower in E63 S trim, though.

Look for the updated E-Class range to debut in late 2019 or early the following year. Prototypes for updated versions of other E-Class members should also appear in the meantime.