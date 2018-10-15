Mercedes-Benz GLE could be first plug-in hybrid with over 60 miles of EV range

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz's redesigned GLE could be among the first plug-in hybrids capable of driving more than 60 miles on electric power alone.

That's the word of Ola Källenius, the sales chief at Mercedes parent company Daimler, who spoke recently with Automotive News (subscription required).

"The GLE will be the first car with a 100-kilometer (62-mile) range on a plug-in hybrid in the WLTP cycle," he said.

WLTP, an acronym for Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, is a new standard for measuring fuel economy currently being introduced to Europe. It's more accurate than the previous NEDC standard used in Europe and more closely aligns with results from the EPA.

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE550e

The current GLE plug-in hybrid (shown above) as rated by the EPA has just 12 miles of electric range, while on the NEDC it is rated at close to 30 miles.

The redesigned GLE hits showrooms next spring as a 2020 model. The plug-in hybrid version is due in the second half of 2019. Its arrival is part of Mercedes' plan to offer a plug-in hybrid option on almost every vehicle in its lineup.

The GLE plug-in hybrid will feature Mercedes's third-generation plug-in hybrid system that's available on the S-Class in Europe. The S-Class plug-in hybrid features a 13.5-kilowatt-hour battery that's good for about 30 miles of range based on the WLTP standard.

Polestar's 1 plug-in hybrid coupe due out next year will offer more than 90 miles of electric range thanks to a 34-kwh battery. BMW has also said it will offer plug-in hybrids with over 60 miles of range by around 2020.