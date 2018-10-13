Art students imagine Bentley of the future





Bentley future luxury art student concept

We won't know what the automotive world will look like more than thirty years from now, but Bentley asked students at London's Royal College of Art to give it their best shot. The Bentley design team provided curriculum tutelage and guidance for students, who then imagined what a luxury car will mean to the automotive world in 2050.

Bentley chose four concepts that stoked new ideas and provoked critical thinking about future luxury. The first comes from student Irene Chiu, who created a cockpit design called "Luxury Soundscapes." She imagines the design would selectively filter noises into the cabin. Only pleasurable acoustics would enter the cabin, which could lead to a more luxurious riding experience inside a self-driving Bentley.

The second concept, called "Material Humanity," is the work of Kate NamGoong. She identified emotional qualities she believes will still be important to luxury vehicle owners decades from now. Among them, the internal combustion engine could become a luxury itself. NamGoong not only imagined a traditional engine as a luxury piece but the choice to manually drive or hand over driving responsibilities to the car will also give owners more luxury. While the world buzzes about silently in electric-powered vehicles, the Material Humanity concept showcases its engine like a mechanical watch.

"Stratospheric Grand Touring" by Jack Watson looked at the idea of international travel. With the ability to travel to different areas quickly, Bentley luxury vehicles won't keep someone from living in a dream area. The concept itself looks more flying car than anything else.

Finally, "Elegant Autonomy" by Enuji Choi dives into British elegance and etiquette. The self-driving car takes on a classic look and plays more to our idea of autonomous vehicles perhaps from years ago with sleek bodies. The design is meant to recall Bentley's history, which began with horse-drawn carriages.

The design students today could one day pen the designs of real vehicles tomorrow, which made the creations a thrilling adventure, Bentley said.