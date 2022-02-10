A redesigned Ford Ranger was revealed last fall and is expected to reach dealerships later this year as a 2023 model.

Like its predecessor, it will have a high-performance Ranger Raptor variant, which Ford on Thursday confirmed for a world debut on February 22.

Ford also released some teaser photos of a prototype, along with a video that—judging by the sounds the prototype in the video makes—suggests there's a turbocharged gasoline engine under the hood.

Considering the redesigned Ranger and Bronco are twins under the skin, we'd wager that the engine destined for the Ranger Raptor is the same 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 powering the recently revealed 2022 Bronco Raptor. Final specs for the engine are yet to be confirmed but Ford said to expect more than 400 hp in the Bronco Raptor.

The previous Ranger Raptor was never offered in the U.S., namely because it was developed on the version of the Ranger sold overseas. It was also developed exclusively with a diesel powertrain, in this case a 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-4 good for 210 hp.

With a gas engine planned for the redesigned Ranger Raptor, it's probably only a matter of time until Ford announces the truck for U.S. sale. A diesel is rumored to still be an available option in some other markets. Expect the sole transmission to be a 10-speed automatic, and drive should be to all four wheels as standard.

Beyond the powertrain, expect the Ranger Raptor to benefit from the same off-road goodies fitted to the Bronco Raptor. This means items like Fox 3.1 internal bypass semi-active dampers, springs borrowed from the F-150 Raptor, and 17-inch wheels wrapped in off-road tires.

The redesigned Ranger is also the basis for a redesigned Volkswagen Amarok. The new VW pickup is due for a reveal in 2022, and VW is open to the idea of a high-performance Amarok R to take on the Ranger Raptor. Stay tuned.