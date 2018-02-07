2019 Ford Ranger Raptor debuts with 210-horsepower diesel

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ford's F-150 Raptor now has a little brother in the form of the Ranger Raptor unveiled on Wednesday at a special showing in in Bangkok, Thailand.

Why Thailand? Well, the country is one of the major production hubs for the Ranger mid-size pickup truck, and it's where the Ranger Raptor will be built. Rangers for the United States will be built in Wayne, Michigan. Ford is yet to confirm a Ranger Raptor for sale here in the U.S., and we're doubtful the punchy pickup will end up in local showrooms, at least in the configuration shown here.

Described as the merging of an ATV, a motorcross bike and a pickup truck all in one, the Ranger Raptor unveiled in Thailand is powered by a 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-4 diesel engine rated at 210 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It's mated to a 10-speed automatic and 4-wheel-drive system, with the latter benefiting from the F-150 Raptor's 6-mode driving modes selector complete with Baja sand racing mode.

Ford's design team has also borrowed the mean look of the F-150 Raptor, characterized by the blacked-out grille, widened fenders, and chunky BF Goodrich All-Terrain tires. The vehicle also gets a Watts Link rear suspension and extended-travel Fox Racing shocks, plus uprated brakes, in this case ventilated steel discs measuring 13 inches across.

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Enlarge Photo

The ride height is also up. Ford says ground clearance is increased to 11 inches, while the approach angle comes in at 32.5 degrees, the ramp over angle at 24 degrees, and the departure angle at 24 degrees as well. You'll also notice the unique underbody protection to deflect off-road obstacles.

Development of the vehicle primarily took place in Australia where the local Ford division is in charge of the T6 platform that underpins the Ranger family. The same body-on-frame design will also underpin a new Bronco arriving next year, which may or may not be twinned with a new Everest SUV.

We’re still holding out for a U.S.-spec Ranger Raptor with a gasoline mill, though Ford remains quiet on the matter. All the automaker will say is that the Ranger Raptor will be sold in Australia and other Asia Pacific countries starting in 2018.

Come on, Ford. Drop in the Mustang EcoBoost's 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4 and call it a day.