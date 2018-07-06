Nissan GT-R Track Edition, Toyota Supra in NASCAR, Audi e-tron interior: Today's Car News





Audi e-tron electric SUV interior Enlarge Photo

We got our grubby mitts on a 2018 Nissan GT-R Track Edition and did what the car was made for: took it to a track. With elements from the Nismo but the "base" 565-horsepower twin-turbo V-6, Godzilla put up blisteringly quick lap times. In fact, it's the fastest we ever lapped Gingerman Raceway in western Michigan.

The Toyota Supra is returning thanks to a partnership with BMW. Toyota will unveil the two-seats sports coupe next week at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but before that happens the Japanese brand showed the Supra race car that will compete in NASCAR's Xfinity Series next year. It doesn't look like the real Supra, though, as the realities of aerodynamics and NASCAR templates make it look like a sedan.

Audi has delayed the official reveal of the e-tron SUV, though the market launch is still scheduled for later this year in Europe. While the electric SUV hasn't been unveiled in full, Audi just showed off the interior, and it looks ready for production and highly advanced. It lacks traditional mirrors, opting for cameras and screens instead, including side-view screens in the upper corners of the doors.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Nissan GT-R Track Edition first drive review: tracking Godzilla

No mirrors, just screens: Audi shows off e-tron electric SUV's cockpit

Here's the new Toyota Supra heading to NASCAR next year

Next-generation Toyota Supra to debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

FCA has developed a new aluminum alloy for turbocharged engines to better withstand heat

McLaren considering hardcore version of 600LT built from 570S GT4

Mercedes-Benz electric concept recalls record-setting Silver Arrow

Wheeler replaces Pruitt as EPA chief, climate denial, fossil fuel support continue apace

Tesla Model 3 production target reached but did automaker cut corners?

2018 Ford EcoSport crossover SUV scores concerning three-star government rollover rating

Volvo launches car-share to take on with BMW, Mercedes-Benz