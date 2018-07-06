Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon, Toyota Supra in NASCAR: The Week In Reverse





2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Enlarge Photo

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye starts at $71,350; we drove the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon; and the Toyota Supra is headed to NASCAR. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Dodge isn't quite done with the Demon. Last week we learned the 840-horsepower dragstrip monster is lending many of its parts to the new range-topping, 797-horsepower Hellcat Redeye. Now we know its price: a tidy $71,350 to start.

We drove the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E63 S wagon on the track and roads outside of Nashville. With 603 horsepower, space for the family and their cargo, and lots of modern luxury, this low-volume, high-passion longroof will haul the bagels in comfort and style, and do it oh-so quickly.

Sports car fans can't wait for the release of the upcoming Toyota Supra. The reborn sports coupe will be shown next week at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and this week we also learned that it is coming to NASCAR's Xfinity Series next year. The shape still screams Camry, though.

What would you think of an engine that could burn both gasoline and diesel fuel? The University of Wisconsin is working on the RCCI engine that can do just that. The advantages are improved fuel economy and cleaner emissions. Check out how it works.

Jonathan Ward at Icon turns old vehicles into better versions of their former selves. Now Icon is offering a revived 1960s Ford Bronco called the Old School BR. With an Art Morrison chassis and a modern Mustang GT V-8, this will be the best Bronco you ever drove...if you can afford it.