2018 Nissan GT-R, 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S, 2019 BMW X4: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Nissan GT-R Track Edition, Gingerman Raceway, May 2018 Enlarge Photo

Nissan's GT-R Track Edition may not be as fast as the Nismo model, but it comes with a huge price advantage. We just drove the latest 2018 model to see what this son of Godzilla can do.

2019 BMW X5 Enlarge Photo

BMW has just redesigned the X5, and if you're interested you'd better be willing to pay more. The latest 2019 model represents a $1,200 increase over the outgoing one, but it also has a few key differences.

2019 BMW X4 Enlarge Photo

BMW also has a redesigned X4 being introduced this year. We took one for a spin near BMW's plant in South Carolina and found it to be quite the driver's car.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class (Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon) Enlarge Photo

Another vehicle we drove was Mercedes-AMG's E63 S Wagon. In this SUV-crazy era, we don't see enough bankers’ hot rods anymore, but the mad scientists at AMG have a machine to feed the few who desire one.

NASCAR Toyota Supra Enlarge Photo

This week Toyota took the wraps off a new Supra race car designed for NASCAR's Xfinity Series. The production model it's based on won't be revealed until the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month.

Mercedes Aesthetics Progessive Luxury sculpture Enlarge Photo

Eighty years ago, Mercedes-Benz set a record for the fastest land-speed vehicle on a public road. Mercedes hasn't forgotten about the achievement, and this week it revealed a homage to the legendary record-setting W125 Silver Arrow racer in the form of the Aesthetics Progressive Luxury concept.

2001 Arrows AX3 3-seater F1 race car for sale Enlarge Photo

If you love track days and also love spending time with the family, this Arrows AX-3 is for you. It's essentially a turn-of-the-century Formula 1 car with an extra pair of seats. There are two examples currently up for sale.