2019 BMW X5 costs $61,695 to start, country club membership not included

When it goes on sale in November, the 2019 BMW X5 will cost $61,695 to start for a turbo-6-powered, all-wheel-drive, Louis Vuitton transportation device, the automaker announced Tuesday.

Stepping up to the V-8-powered X5 xDrive50i will add a breathtaking $15,050 to the bottom line this year, starting at more than $76,000 before options. Yeah. I know, I know, but jussaminit—have you heard about that new V-8?

Back to the turbo-6: The 2019 version represents a $1,200 increase over the outgoing base model, but the new version has a few key differences. The new turbocharged inline-6 under the X5 xDrive40i model's hood makes 335 horsepower versus 300 hp in the outgoing model. That power is shuffled through a standard 8-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels.

The 2019 X5 xDrive40i also sports twin 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and instruments. Launch control, LED headlights, adjustable dampers, blind-spot monitors, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and a panoramic sunroof are all standard gear on the 2019 X5. Team those with the additional power and that could help justify the additional cost over the 2018 version.

BMW hasn't yet detailed all the spend-up options that can go on the new X5, but a mechanically locking rear differential and air suspension are available on the new X5 if you're willing to take a right turn off road in your new SUV.

The V-8-equipped X5 xDrive50i will start at $76,745 and feature a new turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 underhood that vaults the crossover SUV to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. That power is also shuffled through an 8-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels.

Options for the top-shelf X5 include laser headlights (borrowed from the i8), a heated steering wheel, cooled and heated cupholders, driver assistance aids, and "Atlas Shrugged" on audiobook.