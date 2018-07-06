FCA has developed a new aluminum alloy for turbocharged engines to better withstand heat

Jul 6, 2018

FCA creates new aluminum alloy for turbo engines

FCA creates new aluminum alloy for turbo engines

Enlarge Photo

It's a common engineering practice: find ways to improve performance without sacrificing efficiency. In the automotive world, it means more horsepower and better fuel economy. Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles has a solution in a new aluminum alloy that can better withstand heat as the boost is cranked up and compression ratio rises in turbocharged engines.

It's called ACMZ, and it uses copper as a strengthening component. Most aluminum alloy mixes feature silicon, which offers heat protection in cylinder heads up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit. With ACMZ, a cylinder head can withstand temperatures up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. The new material comes from a  $3.5 million project the federal government sponsored. Other automakers also tackled the issue of aluminum alloy at high temperatures, but their solutions did not include copper. Thus, FCA and its partner, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, earned a competitive edge in the process.

ACMZ also lets engineers narrow the "bridge" area in the cylinder head (the area between valves, spark plug, and direct fuel injector). Thus, more space makes room for larger valves, a second spark plug, and more flexibility to find the balance of power and efficiency needed in the particular vehicle application.

Oak Ridge employed its Titan supercomputer to help create 50 proposed aluminum alloy-copper recipes and then simulate their cooling and performance abilities. The technology meant FCA never had to physically create the aluminum alloy to test it. Instead, the supercomputer eliminated trial and error while engineers better understood the recipes at an atomic level.

Although FCA and Oak Ridge created the new material, it will eventually be available for other companies to use via the government partnership. FCA said it will still be a few years before ACMZ enters production for cylinder heads, but it's already begun running production and testing the material in cylinder heads based on today's engines. Aside from the material's numerous other benefits, castings made with ACMZ do not require any special equipment and can be made with tools available today.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

No mirrors, just screens: Audi shows off e-tron electric SUV's cockpit No mirrors, just screens: Audi shows off e-tron electric SUV's cockpit
2019 BMW X4 M spy shots and video 2019 BMW X4 M spy shots and video
Here's the new Toyota Supra heading to NASCAR next year Here's the new Toyota Supra heading to NASCAR next year
2019 Renault Mégane RS Trophy spy shots 2019 Renault Mégane RS Trophy spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.