Equus Throwback, Jeep Wagoneer Roadtrip, Volkswagen Touareg: This Week's Top Photos

Equus Throwback Enlarge Photo

The folks at Equus are back with another retro creation. This time it's a Chevrolet Corvette with a 1,000-horsepower output and styling cues from multiple past generations of America's sports car. See if you can guess some of them.

2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport Enlarge Photo

One of the big surprises this week was the reveal of the updated Cadillac CT6. The highlight was anew CT6 V-Sport model with Cadillac's long-awaited 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-8. In the CT6 V-Sport, it will deliver an estimated 550 horsepower.

2018 Volkswagen Touareg Enlarge Photo

Another vehicle revealed this week was Volkswagen's redesigned Touareg. Now into its third generation, the VW mid-size SUV has been pushed further upmarket. This is because it fills the flagship role for the VW brand now that the Phaeton is out of production.

2019 Kia K900 Enlarge Photo

Yet another redesigned vehicle we saw was a new Kia K900. The Korean automaker looks to have seriously stepped up the quality and design of its new flagship sedan, which arrives in showrooms later this year.

Jeep Wagoneer Roadtrip concept, 2018 Moab Easter Jeep Safari Enlarge Photo

Jeep revealed seven concepts for this year's Moab Easter Jeep Safari. One of the coolest was this lime green Wagoneer. While Jeep updated the internals, it also fiddled with that classic body. The biggest change was an extra five inches between the axles along with a wider track. We wonder if it hints at the size of the modern Wagoneer Jeep is working on.

2019 Ford Fusion Energi Enlarge Photo

Ford's Fusion has come in for its second facelift. There isn't much to crow about but the plug-in hybrid model has a bigger battery, meaning more range in electric mode.

2019 BMW 3-Series spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Arriving soon is a redesigned BMW 3-Series. Our latest spy shots of a prototype are the most revealing yet.

Dynamiq 165 GTT designed by Porsche Design Enlarge Photo

Independent design works Porsche Design has a talent for drawing up marine craft. The company's latest effort is a luxury yacht spanning 165 feet. If you're interested, it will set you back a cool $30,000,000.