Volkswagen Touareg, Mercedes-Benz GLB, Karlmann King: Car News Headlines

2018 Volkswagen Touareg Enlarge Photo

Volkswagen has unveiled a redesigned Touareg. The mid-size SUV has grown in size and become a lot more premium compared to its predecessor. This is because it fills the flagship role for the VW brand now that the Phaeton is out of production.

A prototype for Mercedes-Benz's GLB compact SUV has been spotted virtually undisguised. Sadly, it looks like the vehicle won't resemble a scaled-down version of the G-Class as was rumored.

There's a weird-looking SUV called the Karlmann King. It's based on the bones of a Ford F-550 Super Duty and apparently is the most expensive SUV money can buy.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Volkswagen Touareg revealed

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB spy shots and video

Karlmann King: the world's most expensive SUV?

Toyota puts brakes on self-driving car development, for now

2019 Toyota Corolla Hatch heads to 2018 New York auto show

BMW: we won't mass-produce electric cars until 2020, with cheaper cells

Ford and Mahindra in talks to develop electric car, 2 SUVs together

2018 Infiniti Q60 review

How Trans Am Depot designed its 455 Super Duty Trans Am

5 electric cars tested in cold Norwegian winter: how did they do?