Jeep Wrangler pickup truck hitting dealers in April 2019





2019 Jeep Wrangler pickup rendering by JL Wrangler Forums Enlarge Photo

Next year, Jeep dealers will have an additional model on hand, and it's one many enthusiasts have waited for: a Wrangler pickup.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles confirmed plans for the Wrangler pickup, likely to be called the Scrambler, during a recent dealer meeting. Attending dealers also learned that the vehicle will arrive in showrooms in April 2019, Automotive News (subscription required) reported Friday. The timeline likely means we'll see the Wrangler pickup debut sometime this year, or early next year.

FCA previously confirmed the Wrangler pickup will be produced at the Toledo, Ohio, facility in the South plant. Meanwhile, Wrangler SUV production is taking place at the Toledo plant's North facility.

When the Wrangler pickup debuts, it will likely feature a crew-cab layout to start, and with a hard-top or soft-top roof option. Compared to the Wrangler SUV, the pickup should be around 33 inches longer to accommodate the bed.

Automotive News' dealer sources also remarked that the Jeep pickup was the only new product FCA mentioned during the meeting. We know FCA has been working on replacements for the current Dodge Charger and Challenger, and the Journey crossover as well. The latest report pegged a 2021 introduction date for the new Charger and Challenger, and it's understood the cars will ride on a Maserati platform. The Dodge Journey, meanwhile, could share a rear-wheel-drive platform with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio.