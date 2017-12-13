Jeep Wrangler tested, G-Class interior revealed, Toyota Corolla iM spied: Today’s Car News

Dec 13, 2017
2018 Jeep Wrangler first drive, Tucson, Arizona

2018 Jeep Wrangler first drive, Tucson, Arizona

We’ve taken a spin in the new Wrangler, the JL series, and have a full first drive review posted. The vehicle delivers everything we were hoping for and more, making it the best Wrangler yet.

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the interior of its new G-Class which debuts next month at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The interior of the new G features a modern design with technology on par with high-end models like the S-Class.

Toyota is out developing a new generation of its Corolla iM hatchback. The vehicle isn’t confirmed for sale in the United States but in other markets it will be sold as either an Auris or Corolla.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Jeep Wrangler first drive: expectations defied

Mercedes reveals 2019 G-Class cabin, confirms Detroit debut

2019 Toyota Corolla iM (Auris) spy shots

2017 Subaru Impreza review

Ferrari tipped to reach 9,000-unit annual production target 1 year early

Uniti electric city car debuts, with free charging in Sweden

Final build slot for McLaren Senna raises $2.67M for charity

2017 Toyota Mirai review

The sky's the limit: flying car racing series under development

VW CEO: European subsidies for diesel should end

