Ford acknowledges Focus RS coolant consumption issue

Dec 12, 2017

2016 Ford Focus RS by Hennessey Performance

2016 Ford Focus RS by Hennessey Performance

Enlarge Photo

After many horror stories from owners, Ford admitted early production units of the Focus RS model's 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine suffer from a coolant consumption problem. The issue produces misfires and white smoke before the engine reaches its optimal operating temperature. 

Autocar reported on Monday that Ford is "working on a repair for all customers." The statement hints that all Focus RS owners may be included in whatever Ford deems the solution. A spokesperson told the outlet customers should visit their dealership if symptoms of coolant consumption arise for a repair under warranty. The problem has affected some engines with less than 6,000 miles and Ford has already put new engines in some cars.

Although Ford didn't reveal an exact cause, many owners have cast their concerns on forums. Some have surmised the head gasket fails to seal the head and block properly after the block changes shape over multiple heat cycles. Thus, the gasket allows coolant to leak. One owner said a dealership report stated the engine block was "out of tolerance" and the car suffered from a "distorted cylinder head" after the Focus RS began drinking coolant.

The issue affects some 2016 and 2017 model year cars. Thus far Ford has not provided information on the possibility of a recall for the issue.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Order up: New Mercedes Sprinter coming soon with a side of telematics Order up: New Mercedes Sprinter coming soon with a side of telematics
Volvo delivers first self-driving cars to families in Drive Me project Volvo delivers first self-driving cars to families in Drive Me project
Ares Project Panther: a Huracán-based, Pantera-inspired coachbuilt special Ares Project Panther: a Huracán-based, Pantera-inspired coachbuilt special
Hennessey offering up to 1,200 horsepower for Corvette ZR1 Hennessey offering up to 1,200 horsepower for Corvette ZR1
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.