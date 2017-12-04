2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spy shots and video

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz’s GLE will soon be redesigned, and we have spy shots of prototypes for the new generation of the popular mid-size luxury SUV.

The current GLE was introduced for the 2016 model year but is really just an update of the M-Class launched in 2012.

We’re expecting the redesigned model on sale in 2018. It should arrive as a 2019 model.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spy video from Motor Authority on Vimeo.

We know this is a GLE because of its size and proportions but also because one of the testers has a “W167” inscription on its rear. The current GLE is referred to internally as a W166.

The vehicle is still heavily disguised but we can make out a number of new details such as the massive grille and more angular headlight shape. The designers have also adopted a more rugged look for the body, with wide wheel arches leading into a narrow cabin. It’s a shape that more closely resembles the strong lines of the iconic G-Class.

A photo of the cabin reveals a layout similar to what we see in the E-Class. The dashboard features the now familiar dual-screen design and in the center console should be smartphone-like screen serving as the main controller for the COMAND infotainment system.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The redesigned GLE will be the second model to ride on Mercedes’ MHA platform for SUVs sized from the GLC up (excluding the G-Class). The platform is closely related to Mercedes’ MRA platform found in most of the automaker’s sedans and coupes and made its debut in the GLC.

Powertrains should include Mercedes’ next-generation inline-4 and -6 engines plus a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 reserved for the Mercedes-AMG GLE63 variant. Diesel and plug-in hybrid options should also be on offer, though the former may not make it to the United States due to the fallout from the Volkswagen Group's diesel emissions scandal. A 9-speed automatic and all-wheel drive should be standard on most models in the range.

Should the current SUV craze continue, a new generation of the GLE Coupe should follow shortly after the redesigned GLE. Stay tuned for updates as development continues.