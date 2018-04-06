2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 spy shots and video

Apr 6, 2018
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We've already seen spy shots of the redesigned BMW X5 M. Now we have spy shots of what's destined to be the BMW’s main rival, Mercedes-AMG’s redesigned GLE63.

Mercedes-Benz is currently working on a new generation of the mid-size GLE, and once again there will be a high-performance GLE63 developed by the folks at AMG. We should also see a tamer GLE53, though more on this model later.

Compared to prototypes for the regular GLE, the tester for the GLE63 has a lower and wider stance. There's also no missing the massive brakes with bright red calipers at the front, plus the quad-tip exhaust with AMG's signature square-shape design at the rear.

Under the hood should be AMG’s familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, with the engine mated to a 9-speed automatic and rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. Peak output should be in the vicinity of 603 horsepower, the same the engine produces in the latest E63 S and S63 sedans.

As mentioned, we should also see a GLE53. Designed to replace the current GLE43, this model will get the same mild-hybrid system built around Mercedes’ new inline-6 engine that debuted in the new CLS53. The system, which also boasts an electric compressor, delivers a V-8-like 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque but with efficiency around 20 percent better than a V-8.

Look for the redesigned GLE63 to debut next year, as a 2020 model. A coupe-like version based on a redesigned GLE Coupe should also be in the pipeline.

