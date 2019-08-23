Mercedes-Benz has just introduced a redesigned GLE for 2020, and once again the mid-size crossover SUV will spawn a rakish GLE Coupe.

Prototypes for the redesigned GLE Coupe have been spotted for more than a year but now we have spy shots of a prototype for one of the AMG-enhanced versions.

The lowered suspension and massive wheel and tire combo confirm the tester as a member of the AMG family, and the presence of quad-exhaust tips with a square shape and the multi-slatted Panamericana front grille confirm we're looking at the GLE63 Coupe.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Coupe spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

AMG engineers are also out testing a GLE53 Coupe. The tamer model, which will replace the current GLE43 Coupe, can be identified by its single-bar grille up front and round exhaust tips.

Powering the GLE63 Coupe will be AMG’s familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, with the engine mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. Peak output should be in the vicinity of 603 horsepower. And once again there will be a standard version and spicier S model. The GLE63 Coupe S has 577 hp on tap.

In the GLE53 Coupe, we'll see the same mild-hybrid system built around Mercedes’ new inline-6 engine that debuted in the 2019 CLS53 and has since appeared in a 2020 GLE53. The system, which also boasts an electric compressor, delivers a V-8-like 429 hp but with 20-percent better efficiency than a V-8.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Coupe spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mercedes is preparing to reveal its redesigned GLE Coupe soon. A debut later this year should precede a market launch early next year, meaning we may see it arrive as a 2020 model. The GLE63 Coupe will likely follow in 2020 as a 2021 model.

Production will take place at Mercedes' plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

There will be plenty of competition when the GLE63 Coupe arrives. BMW has a redesigned X6 M on the way, and Audi is known to be preparing an RS version of its new Q8. Porsche has even jumped on the bandwagon with a Cayenne Coupe.