With a new Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class comes a slightly compromised but more stylish version Mercedes insists on calling a coupe.

On Tuesday the German automaker revealed the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe, a rakish, AMG-tuned version of the mid-size GLE-Class ahead of its formal debut next month at the 2019 Frankfurt motor show.

This is the first model the brand has shown in the new GLE Coupe lineup. It will sit in the middle of the range above either a Mercedes-Benz GLE350 or GLE450 Coupe (or both) and beneath the fire-breathing Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Coupe. Bumpers, wheels, and engines will change, but the overall shape will remain.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe

Style

The GLE Coupe has always been all about style and the 2021 model is no exception. Up front, AMG's multi-slatted Panamericana grille is the first true indicator this is a vehicle from the team in Affalterbach. Gaping intakes sit on either side of the front bumper, but they appear to be fake with all the cool air going into the engine bay through the grille or central opening in the lower bumper.

The roofline is fast as it flows down to the rear end. LED taillights that are similar to those found on the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class sit above four round exhaust tips, now a signature for AMG's tamer models.

The AMG-specific side skirts and trunk-lid spoiler are painted body color, while side louvers with chrome and black accents give the front fenders a bit of bling. The flared wheel arches sit above 21-inch AMG wheels, though 22-inch wheels will be an option.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe

Electrified

Under the hood sits Mercedes-AMG's 3.0-liter inline-6 that sends 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission. The setup is electrified with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that can add up to 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque in brief bursts, but it's mainly on board to feed the electrical system and save fuel.

Mercedes-Benz said the fastback crossover will sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds on its way to an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.

An optional air suspension features three modes for on-road use: Comfort, Sport, and Sport+. Two modes have been added for off-road use: Trail, and Sand, both of which can raise the GLE53 Coupe by up to 2.2 inches at speeds up to 43 mph.

The GLE53 Coupe has seven drive modes in total: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, Trail, and Sand. Each mode modifies the mapping for the engine, transmission, accelerator pedal, steering, suspension damping, and sound (the fake noise and real exhaust noise).

New active sway bars utilize electro-mechanical actuators on both axles to counter body roll while cornering. Mercedes-Benz said the new system provides faster response than a hydraulic-based system and can adapt the suspension up to 1,000 times per second.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe

Sporty luxury

Inside, the GLE Coupe has been given the red pill with a variety of sporty touches. It has a nappa leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel with red contrast stitching and aluminum shift paddles. AMG-branded sport bucket seats can be ordered with red inserts, and carbon-fiber trim is available to finish off the sporty look. The GLE Coupe fits five thanks to a rear bench seat.

Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system dominates the dash with twin 12.3-inch screens under one panel of glass. One screen is the gauge cluster and features an AMG-specific start-up menu as well as a choice of four layouts: Classic, Sport, Discreet, and an AMG-exclusive Supersport.

AMG's optional Track Pace system can record up to 80 vehicle data points and record lap times. The recorded data can be displayed on the infotainment system and the optional head-up display in real time.

Pricing, fuel economy, and interior dimensions will be revealed closer to when the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 goes on sale in the middle of 2020.