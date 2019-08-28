The Porsche Taycan is now just a week out from its reveal, but new, critical information on the car appears to be surfacing almost every day now.

The latest tidbit is courtesy of Autocar, which on Tuesday posted a preview drive report of a Taycan prototype.

In the report, the British publication mentions there will be two versions of the Taycan delivering well over 600 horsepower, likely to carry Porsche's Turbo and Turbo S designations, and both will come with an overboost function that temporarily—in this case 2.5 seconds—lifts output even higher.

In the case of the so-called Taycan Turbo S, the overboost will reportedly lift output to well over 700 hp, or enough to see the car sprint to 60 mph in under 3.0 seconds. Whether it will be able to match the Tesla Model S P100D's record 0-60 time of 2.4 seconds remains to be seen.

Porsche Taycan

The top Taycan, whatever it ends up being called, will also reportedly come with carbon-ceramic brakes, stiffer suspension, four-wheel-steering and 21-inch wheels to further differentiate it.

Which so much performance available, Porsche's 7:42 Nurburgring lap time for the car is now starting to make sense. The time is a record for production EVs, by the way.

We also know the Taycan will sprint to 124 mph and back to zero in under 10 seconds, and perhaps what's more impressive is the fact the car can pull the stunt repeatedly. As many as 26 times in succession, in fact.

And what does this performance feel like? According to Autocar, so “violent and explosive” that at times it can almost be “not that pleasant an experience.” We can't wait.