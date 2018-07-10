2020 Porsche Taycan spy shots and video

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Behold the production version of 2015's stunning Mission E concept: the 2020 Porsche Taycan.

The car is a small fastback sedan sedan with an electric powertrain. Don’t worry, those exhaust tips are just dummy units to fool onlookers.

The rest of the design is very close to the concept we first saw at the 2015 Frankfurt auto show. From the elegant front to the fastback roof to the 911-esque rear, Porsche’s electric sedan is hard to fault at any angle.

Talk of Porsche adding a second sedan to its lineup has been making the rounds since 2011. We’re talking about the oft-rumored Pajun, whose nickname, a portmanteau of “Panamera” and “junior,” was chosen due to the car’s expected smaller size than the Panamera. With the second-generation Panamera having grown in length to almost 199 inches, there’s certainly room in the lineup for a smaller, more design-oriented sedan.

Underpinning the Taycan is a Porsche-developed platform code-named the J1. The dedicated electric car platform is a separate design to the C-BEV developed by Audi for its upcoming e-tron electric SUV. It’s also separate to the smaller MEB platform developed by Volkswagen for compact electric cars.

As for the performance, here too the Mission E concept points the way. The show car featured separate motors for the front and rear wheels which delivered a combined 600 horsepower along with torque vectoring on an individual wheel basis. This was enough for 0-62 mph acceleration in 3.5 seconds and 0-124 mph acceleration in less than 12 seconds.

Porsche Mission E concept, 2015 Frankfurt Auto Show Enlarge Photo

Most impressive though was the Mission E’s battery, which Porsche said would offer more than 300 miles of range and be able to be charged to 80 percent capacity in just 15 minutes. The latter is made possible by a new 800-volt charging system. Porsche is working on setting up a network of fast chargers, including here in the United States.

The Taycan will have multiple performance levels, though. This means the base model could have less range and less exciting numbers. The good news is that it won't be priced into the stratosphere. We're expecting it to be priced similar to an entry-level Panamera, pegging it at around $85,000.

Look for the Taycan to make its debut sometime in 2018, possibly at November's Los Angeles auto show. Sales should start around mid-2019. Following the launch of the sedan, we could see additional body styles. One that is likely to arrive is a high-riding wagon previewed earlier this year by the Mission E Cross Turismo concept.