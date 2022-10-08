Ford's GT supercar has almost reached the end of production,but before it bows out there will be one last special edition, the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition. As the name suggests, the car is a celebration of Ford's successes at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover's Range Rover Sport has been redesigned for the 2023 model year, and this week we took a spin in the new SUV. The styling is evolutionary, but it has a new platform and the choice of electrified powertrains.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

We also drove what might be one of the coolest electric vehicles on the market right now. The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 has a slippery shape that may just help it usurp the Tesla Model 3 to set a new electric sedan trend.

2023 Cadillac Escalade-V

Another vehicle we tested was the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V. The exhaust note from the SUV's supercharged V-8 is loud enough to startle people upon cold start. With the electronic baffles open, the sound snaps, crackles, and pops as the revs descend to an idle.

2024 Acura ZDX spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Acura's ZDX nameplate is about to make a return, but not on a coupe-like crossover like the previous time. This time around the ZDX nameplate will be applied to an electric SUV based on GM's Ultium platform, and a prototype was spotted this week.

2025 Mini Aceman spy shots - Picture credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We also spotted an electric crossover that Mini will slot in below the Countryman. It was previewed in July by the Aceman concept and is expected to carry that name into production.

2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali Ultimate

GMC's Sierra HD has been updated for 2024. There's new styling and more tech in the cabin, and new Denali Ultimate and AT4X grades should also help the heavy-duty pickup appeal to a wider audience.

Audi R8 V10 GT RWD

And finally, Audi revealed a new R8 model dubbed the R8 V10 GT RWD. It marks the end of the road for Audi's V-10-powered supercar, and just 333 of them are up for grabs worldwide.