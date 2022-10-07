Mini is developing an electric crossover to slot in below the Countryman. It was previewed in July by the Aceman concept and is expected to carry that name into production. We now have the first spy shots of a prototype.

Acura's ZDX nameplate is about to make a return, but not on a coupe-like crossover like the previous time. This time around the ZDX nameplate will be applied to an electric SUV based on GM's Ultium platform, and a prototype has just been spotted.

Ferrari's first sports prototype in decades is taking shape. The car is a new Le Mans Hypercar racer that will be entered in the 2023 World Endurance Championship, and Ferrari has confirmed the reveal date.

