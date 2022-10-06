GMC's Sierra HD has been updated for 2024. There's new styling and more tech in the cabin, and new Denali Ultimate and AT4X grades should also help the heavy-duty pickup appeal to a wider audience.

Honda's Prologue electric SUV based on General Motors' Ultium platform has been revealed. The vehicle is due in 2024 with a similar footprint to the Cadillac Lyriq and even some interior elements that look like they've been taken from the GM parts bin.

Ford's F-150 Lightning enters the 2023 model year with a base price roughly 30% higher compared to when the electric pickup was first launched. After raising prices in August, Ford has now done it again.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

