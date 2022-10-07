We drove the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6, revisited the 2022 Cadillac Escalade-V, and heard the Texas State Patrol announce its latest addition to the fleet. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We drove the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 and found it redraws the electric sedan while possibly setting the stage to topple the Tesla Model 3. The Ioniq 6 won't arrive in the U.S. until next year, but when it does it just might have a range similar to that of the Model 3, but with a much slinkier, eye-catching design.

The 2024 Acura ZDX began testing on public roads. Set to kick off the automaker's electric future, the ZDX nameplate will return as Acura's first electric vehicle. A twin of the 2024 Honda Prologue, which itself is related to Chevrolet's 2024 Equinox EV and 2024 Blazer EV, as well as Cadillac's 2023 Lyriq, the ZDX will be a mid-size crossover based on GM's Ultium platform.

We revisited the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V and found it barks extremely loudly. The exhaust note is loud enough to startle people upon cold start. With the electronic baffles open, the sound snaps, crackles, and pops as the revs descend and the vehicle slows down. It's childish and hilarious, but the design is under the radar, which might not be to everyone's liking.

The 2024 GMC Sierra HD was revealed with a refreshed exterior, upgraded interior, and more off-road capability. A new AT4X model is set to join the lineup along with a new Denali Ultimate option.

Speeders beware: The Texas State Patrol announced it now has a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody pumping out 1,080 hp in its fleet. The car was awarded to the department by a judge after being seized from a criminal.