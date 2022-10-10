Rivian has issued a recall on almost all of its vehicles built to date. The issue has to do with a fastener connecting a steering knuckle and suspension control arm on the vehicles, which can come loose.

There have been several changes to the driver lineups for the 2023 Formula 1 season. One of those changes is the signing of talented driver Nyck de Vries, who recently impressed while sitting in for Alex Albon at the the Italian Grand Prix.

The Lexus LC soldiers into the new model year with only minor updates. However, there may be further news planned as Lexus in April teased what appears to be a hotter variant.

