The electric 2024 Porsche Macan was spotted in prototype form testing on public roads. In next-generation form, the Macan is set to be the automaker's second EV when it's revealed next year. The electric Macan will sport a number of new design elements when it arrives in the U.S. in 2024.

The Cadillac Celestiq was teased with new images revealing the car's front and rear profile, along with parts of the dashboard and rear seats. Set to debut on July 22, the Celestiq will serve as the halo vehicle for both Cadillac and General Motors with each unit being hand-built in Warren, Michigan, starting in 2023.

The V-8 is finally set to return to the Ford Raptor lineup. On July 18 the Ford F-150 Raptor R will debut with a supercharged V-8 engine, which is likely out of the Mustang Shelby GT500. Expect over 700 horsepower to take on the Ram 1500 TRX.

