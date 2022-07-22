Alpine's sole product at present is a lightweight, mid-engine sports car called the A110, a car that marked the brand's revival when it was launched in 2017.

However, the French performance marque and Formula 1 team plans to transition to an electric future and is working on at least three electric vehicles, the first of which is due in 2024. They include a crossover, hot hatch, and sports car to replace the A110.

Although the sports car, due in 2026, is being developed in partnership with Lotus on the British brand's new E-Sports platform, Alpine has built an electric version of the current A110 to mark the brand's 60th anniversary and serve as a rolling laboratory for future EVs.

Referred to as the A110 E-ternite, the electric A110 was presented on Friday at the French Grand Prix which runs this weekend at Circuit Paul Ricard. It features a single electric motor rated at a maximum 238 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque, with drive going to the rear wheels via a 2-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This delivers 0-62 mph acceleration in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph, which is about the same performance as the base A110 whose turbocharged 1.8-liter inline-4 is good for 248 hp.

3 Alpine electric cars teased during presentation on June 30, 2021

There is a substantial weight penalty by going the electric route. The battery alone weighs 864 pounds, bringing the curb weight to 3,038 pounds, or 569 pounds more than the gas-powered A110. The battery has a capacity of 60 kilowatt-hours, which is estimated to deliver 260 miles of range on the WLTP cycle, meaning probably something around 200 miles on the EPA cycle. We imagine such a range would also require driving the electric A110 like a regular car and not a sports car.

Much of the electric hardware was borrowed from parent company Renault's Megane E-Tech.

Beyond the powertrain, Alpine also added some features that may end up in the current A110. The highlight is a removable roof, consisting of two carbon-fiber panels that need to be manually removed and stowed. There's also a new infotainment system, new audio system, and some body panels made from flax fiber, a plant-based material offering similar strength and weight properties as carbon fiber but with better acoustics, according to Alpine.

Alpine's first production EV will be a tuned version of a Renault hatchback previewed last year by the Renault 5 prototype. It's due in 2024. A year later, the brand will launch a crossover called the GT X-Over. The A110 replacement will then arrive in 2026.