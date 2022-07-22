The Ford F-150 Raptor once again has a V-8 option, Cadillac previewed its future flagship EV, and we spotted the Chevy Corvette E-Ray. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R debuted with a 700-hp supercharged V-8 engine under its hood. The cost? A very dear $109,145. Ford began taking orders this week, and the extreme off-road truck is due to arrive later this year. Ford isn't too proud about its supertruck, though, as the F-150 Raptor R falls short of the Ram 1500 TRX by just two hp.

Volkswagen of America CEO Scott Keogh will leave his current position and lead the automaker's new Scout brand in the U.S.. The iconic brand will bring an electric SUV and pickup truck to market, both aimed squarely at America.

The Cadillac Celestiq broke cover in near-production form. Set to be the flagship for both Cadillac and General Motors, the Celestiq will be built to order by hand with the aim of returning Cadillac to Standard of the World status. It will compete with high-end models from Rolls-Royce and Bentley.

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R debuted with the promise of more power and improved performance, though Honda didn't share specs. The big wing remains, but the design is more grown up even as the car sits lower, longer, and wider than before. A new Honda LogR data logger system integrated into the infotainment system will track lap times and provide telemetry information.

Our spy photographer spotted the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray undergoing track testing on the Nürburgring. The E-Ray will be the hybrid Corvette and serve as a direct replacement for the previous generation's Grand Sport model.