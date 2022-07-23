General Motors was busy this week with the reveal of two electric vehicles based on the flexible Ultium platform. The first was the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV which arrives next year priced from $44,995 and offering up to 557 hp.

Cadillac Celestiq concept

The second was Cadillac's Celestiq flagship. It's a big hatch with hand-built details and loads of technology, including GM's upcoming Ultra Cruise autonomous driver-assist system claimed to handle 95% of U.S. roads. We should see it on sale in 2024 as a 2025 model.

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R

Ford finally added a V-8 engine to its modern F-150 Raptor to deliver some proper competition for the Ram 1500 TRX. The V-8 in question is the supercharged 5.2-liter mill from the Mustang Shelby GT500, tuned here to deliver 700 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque.

BMW 3.0 CSL homage spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

BMW was out testing a more hardcore version of its recently recently M4 CSL. The new version is a modern take on the 3.0 CSL homologation special of the 1970s is coming, and rumor has it BMW plans to build just 50 examples, each priced at almost $800,000.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class spy shots = Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle out testing this week was a new coupe from Mercedes-Benz expected to replace both the C-Class and E-Class coupes. The coupe is expected to be called a CLE-Class, and we'll also see it offered in convertible guise.

2023 Honda Civic Type R

The redesigned 2023 Honda Civic Type R was revealed this week. The hot hatch sticks to the tried and true formula of a massive rear wing, 6-speed manual transmission, and powerful turbo-4 powering the front wheels, and we can't wait to drive it.

1998 Ferrari F300 chassis 187 driven by Michael Schumacher (photo via RM Sotheby's)

We learned that Michael Schumacher's most dominant Formula 1 car—with an undefeated record—is headed to auction. It will go under the hammer in August at a sale coinciding with 2022 Monterey Car Week.

2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance

And finally, one of the vehicles we tested this week was the 2022 Lucid Air electric sedan. The version we tested was the Air Grand Touring, which provides the driver with 1,050 hp at his or her disposal.