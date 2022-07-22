Cadillac's Celestiq has finally been revealed. It's a big hatch based on General Motors' Ultium platform and featuring the automaker's upcoming Ultra Cruise autonomous driver-assist system, and we should see it on sale in 2024 as a 2025 model.

BMW has only just launched the M4 CSL but a more hardcore version being developed as a modern take on the 3.0 CSL homologation special of the 1970s is coming, and we've just spotted a prototype. Rumor has it BMW plans to build just 50 examples, each priced at almost $800,000.

France's Alpine has three electric vehicles in the works, the first of which is due in 2024. In preparation for these new EVs, Alpine has rolled out an electric version of its A110 sports car for testing purposes.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Cadillac Celestiq electric flagship revealed

BMW 3.0 CSL homage spy shots and video: M4 CSL-based special edition coming soon

Alpine rolls out electric A110 prototype as brand prepares for EV future

2023 Toyota BZ4X vs 2022 Kia EV6: Compare Electric Cars

Ford expects to build over 2M EVs annually by 2026

Study: Mercedes EQS and Kia EV6 top gas vehicles in appeal

Final Bugatti Super Sport 300+ hypercar has been delivered

2023 GMC Yukon review

Maserati MC20 spawns wild Project24 track car packing 730 hp

USPS gives in to pressure, boosts plan for electric vehicles to half of future fleet