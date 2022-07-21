Rezvani is just weeks out from debuting the 2023 Vengeance, a big and bold SUV featuring body-on-frame construction, seating for seven, and V-8 power.

The California company already offers a Jeep Wrangler-based SUV with similar specs called the Tank, though that model only offers seating for five.

Like the Tank, the Vengeance will feature a design inspired by military vehicles. It will also feature a luxurious cabin, active suspension system, and off-road tires. An armored version, to be called the Vengeance Military Edition, is also planned.

The Vengeance will be a very different beast to the Tank. Rezvani said the Vengeance shares no parts with any other Rezvani vehicle. It will still likely use a donor platform, like all previous Rezvani vehicles.

“The goal was a daily driveable vehicle that is purpose-built, rugged, off-road capable with a design that is muscular and well proportioned,” Ferris Rezvani, Rezvani's CEO and founder, said in a statement.

Interested parties can place a $500 refundable deposit for delivery in 2023. Rezvani hasn't mentioned pricing but as a guide, the company's Tank starts at $175,000.

Despite its focus on SUVs—and a six-wheel pickup truck—in recent years, Rezvani hasn't forgotten its sports car roots. The company is also preparing a new version of its original Beast sports car. The new version also debuts this summer and will boast up to 1,000 hp.