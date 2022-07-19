General Motors has revealed its latest electric vehicle based on the flexible Ultium platform. The latest is the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV which arrives next year priced from $44,995 and offering up to 557 hp.

Mercedes-Benz AMG is out testing an updated A 45 hatchback, and before you ask, no, it isn't headed to the U.S. The good news is that we should see the same updates filter over to our own CLA 45, and one of those updates is thought to be more power.

Porsche's 963 LMDh race car has been spotted again, this time testing at Florida's Sebring International Raceway. The homologation process is expected to be completed in the fall, and the race debut is already confirmed as the 2023 24 Hours of Daytona.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV kickstarts new electric era with FWD, AWD, or RWD, starting at $44,995

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 Hatchback spy shots: Mid-cycle update on the way

Watch Porsche's 963 LMDh racer test at Sebring

2023 GMC Acadia review

Keanu Reeves may be working on an F1 docuseries for Disney+

US-made VW ID.4 arriving later this year: Will it keep to $36,000 base price?

Mercedes-Benz AMG shows off SL's production process

What's New for 2023: Volkswagen

Hyundai previews the cabin of its planned flying taxi

Ford Maverick hybrid, Escape hybrid, and Lincoln Corsair PHEV recalled for fire concern