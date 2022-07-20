Chevrolet is developing a hybrid Corvette as a likely replacement for the Corvette Grand Sport, and it may just be called a Corvette E-Ray. A prototype has been spotted ahead of a likely reveal later this year.

Porsche has confirmed plans to add an electric SUV positioned above the Cayenne. It's due in the second half of the decade and could just be the three-row model reportedly shown to dealers last fall.

The International Harvester Scout is making a comeback, this time with electric power. Volkswagen will launch a new brand called Scout around 2026, and the first vehicles will be an electric pickup truck and related SUV inspired by the original Scout.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray spy shots and video: Hybrid Corvette coming

Porsche plans electric SUV above Cayenne, electric successor to Panamera

VW America CEO Scott Keogh to lead electric Scout resurrection

2023 Buick Enclave review

Aston Martin revises winged badge for new era

Vinfast opens California stores, gets $1.2 billion boost from North Carolina for EV plant

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQV spy shots: Update planned for electric van

What's New for 2023: Subaru

Apocalypse Juggernaut 6x6 turns the Ram 1500 TRX into an 850-hp, $297,999 monster

Review: 2023 Cadillac Lyriq augurs in a new wave of electric luxury