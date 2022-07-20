Chevrolet is developing a hybrid Corvette as a likely replacement for the Corvette Grand Sport, and it may just be called a Corvette E-Ray. A prototype has been spotted ahead of a likely reveal later this year.
Porsche has confirmed plans to add an electric SUV positioned above the Cayenne. It's due in the second half of the decade and could just be the three-row model reportedly shown to dealers last fall.
The International Harvester Scout is making a comeback, this time with electric power. Volkswagen will launch a new brand called Scout around 2026, and the first vehicles will be an electric pickup truck and related SUV inspired by the original Scout.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2023 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray spy shots and video: Hybrid Corvette coming
Porsche plans electric SUV above Cayenne, electric successor to Panamera
VW America CEO Scott Keogh to lead electric Scout resurrection
2023 Buick Enclave review
Aston Martin revises winged badge for new era
Vinfast opens California stores, gets $1.2 billion boost from North Carolina for EV plant
2024 Mercedes-Benz EQV spy shots: Update planned for electric van
What's New for 2023: Subaru
Apocalypse Juggernaut 6x6 turns the Ram 1500 TRX into an 850-hp, $297,999 monster
Review: 2023 Cadillac Lyriq augurs in a new wave of electric luxury