Scott Keogh will leave his post as head of Volkswagen in North America to lead the new Scout brand, the automaker said on Tuesday.

Keogh is also responsible for Volkswagen Group in North America but will leave that post as well. Replacing him in the two roles will be Pablo Di Si, currently head of VW in South America. The role changes will take effect September 1.

The Scout name comes from the International Harvester Scout built between 1961 and 1980, and whose rights belong to VW Group through its ownership of Navistar which was formed from International Harvester in the 1980s.

Teaser for modern Scout electric SUV and pickup

VW in May said it will establish a new Scout brand as a standalone company offering electric off-roaders. A pickup truck and SUV have already been confirmed for launch around 2026, with the vehicles expected to feature retro designs inspired by the original Scout. Key targets will likely be electric versions of the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler/Gladiator currently in the works.

The Scouts will be based on a new platform, VW said, and the plan is to have them designed, engineered and manufactured in the U.S., with the focus to be on this market, though sales in other markets are likely. It's all part of a wider VW Group plan to have at least 25 EVs on sale in the U.S. by 2030.

"Scott and Pablo have played key roles in turning around the businesses in North America and South America, respectively,” Herbert Diess, VW Group's CEO, said in a statement. “In their future positions, they will be pivotal in seizing the historic market opportunities in the U.S., taking our growth strategy in the region to the next level."