BMW's M3 sedan has spawned a wagon sibling for the first time, and sadly there are no plans to bring this particular longroof to the U.S.

Elsewhere it will go on sale in November and buyers will have a whole assortment of official M Performance upgrades to choose from, which can either be added at the factory or after delivery.

Highlights include new wheel patterns, vintage BMW Motorsport logos, and additional aerodynamic aids made from carbon-fiber reinforced plastic. There are suspension upgrades, too, including adjustable coil-overs.

For the interior, there are carbon-fiber and Alcantara accents, including M Performance interior trim panels and large knee pads. There are also M-branded door locks, as well as what appears to be a custom tow-hook cover.

There isn't a power bump for the car's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6, meaning the peak output stays at 503 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. There is, however, a titanium exhaust system which features a stacked design for the tips and provides a more potent sound than the stock pipes, according to BMW. The titanium exhaust is also 30% lighter than the stock.

BMW hasn't released new performance numbers for its M3 Touring equipped with the M Performance parts. The stock car can achieve 0-62 mph acceleration in 3.6 seconds, 0-124 mph in 12.9 seconds, and a governed top speed of 155 mph (174 mph with the available M Driver's Package). The car will also lap the Nürburgring in a time of 7:35.06, which is the current record for a production wagon.