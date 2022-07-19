Florida-based Apocalypse Manufacturing is back with another wild 6x6 conversion. The Juggernaut 6x6 is a Ram 1500 TRX with even more power and outrageous styling.

This isn't Apocalypse's first TRX conversion. The company unveiled its Warlord 6x6 about a year ago, but while that vehicle was essentially a stock TRX with an extra axle, the Juggernaut hides its Ram 1500 origins with angular new bodywork, including a Tesla Cybertruck-like bed cap and steel bumpers.

Apocalypse Manufacturing Juggernaut Ram 1500 TRX 6x6

Apocalypse also tuned the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 to produce 850 hp, up from the stock 702 hp. That enables a 20,000-pound towing capacity, the company claims. With the added weight of an extra axle and those steel bumpers, we're not sure whether the Juggernaut can better the stock TRX's 4.5-second 0-60 mph time, however.

That power is churned through full-time 6-wheel drive with locking differentials, reaching the road through 40-inch tires mounted to 22-inch wheels. With that wheel-and-tire combination, the Juggernaut stands at a towering 88 inches tall. It's also 98 inches wide and 272 inches long. No, it won't fit in your garage.

Apocalypse Manufacturing Juggernaut Ram 1500 TRX 6x6

On the inside, Apocalypse kept plenty of creature comforts, including leather upholstery, a Harman Kardon audio system, and a panoramic sunroof. Power side steps make getting in and out of this high-riding beast a little easier. Blind-spot monitoring, a rear camera mirror, and a 360-degree camera system are included as well, which is a good thing for both the driver and the owners of any vehicle they might park next to.

Pricing starts at $297,999. That's $47,999 more than the Apocalypse Warlord 6x6, and well over three times the cost of a stock TRX. If a full-size pickup truck isn't your thing, Apocalypse has also done 6x6 conversions of the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler.