Ford has finally added a V-8 engine to its modern F-150 Raptor to deliver some proper competition for the Ram 1500 TRX. The V-8 in question is the supercharged 5.2-liter mill from the Mustang Shelby GT500, tuned in this latest application to deliver 700 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque.

We've taken another spin in the Lucid Air electric super sedan, and are even more impressed than we were following our first drive. The model we tested is the Air Grand Touring, which provides the driver with 1,050 hp at his or her disposal.

Mercedes-Benz AMG is now in the process of delivering the first examples of its One hypercar to customers, which hopefully means we'll soon have the first official track times for the car. One of the first could be for Germany's Hockenheimring, where Mercedes Formula E driver Maro Engel recently tested the hypercar.

